WATCH: Jonathan Di Bella is pure lightning in stunning ONE Championship debut against Zhang Peimian in Malaysia

Canadian kickboxer Jonathan Di Bella made his ONE Championship entrance in a grand way, displaying impressive speed to win the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at the expense of Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian in Malaysia.

The setting was ONE 162 on Oct. 21, 2022 at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, that saw the top fighters engage in an all-out war. In the end, however, it was the Italian-Canadian fighter who was adjudged winner by unanimous decision and new divisional king.

Along the way, Jonathan Di Bella banked on his speed with his striking, punctuated by a head kick in the fifth round that knocked Zhang down.

ONE Championship looked back at the impressive debut of Di Bella in an Instagram video post ahead of his scheduled return to action next month.

Trending

Check out the post below:

Jonathan Di Bella went on to successfully defend his world title in his next fight in October last year against Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams by decision. However, he was stripped of the title ahead of his second title defense in April this year against Prajanchai PK Saenchai for missing the hydration test.

The Quebec fighter tried to reclaim the belt in a reset title clash against strawweight Muay Thai champion Prajanchai in June but failed in his bid, losing by unanimous decision.

Jonathan Di Bella tries to get back on the winning track at ONE Fight Night 26

Following a failed bid to reclaim the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his last fight, Jonathan Di Bella seeks to redeem himself with a win when he returns to action next month at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video in Thailand.

He will take on Rui Botelho of Portugal in a potential strawweight kickboxing world title eliminator, part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The contest will be live and free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In Botelho, Di Bella is facing an opponent who is in a middle of turning his campaign around in ONE Championship, winning back-to-back matches. His most recent victory was last month over Thai Thongpoon PK Saenchai by unanimous decision.

