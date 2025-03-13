WATCH: Jonathan Di Bella is pure unrelenting aggression in complete shut down of Danial Williams in Bangkok barnburner

Before Jonathan Di Bella continues his quest to get hold of 26 pounds of gold once again, fans can relive the last time he had his hand raised as the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.

This transpired at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, when he staked his then-world title against Australian hard-hitter Danial Williams in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023.

From start to finish, Di Bella maintained a clear edge in every exchange, shutting down his opponent's offense while landing crisp punches and punishing knees to the midsection.

His dominant performance reflected on the judges' scorecards, earning him a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Unfortunately, his reign as the division kingpin came to an end in April 2024 when he failed to pass his hydration test, leaving the promotion with no other choice but to strip him of the title.

Di Bella had the chance to regain his throne two months later, but he came up short against Prajanchai PK Saenchai by unanimous decision in a closely contested battle.

Jonathan Di Bella guns for interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Now, Jonathan Di Bella garners a chance to have a portion of the throne atop the weight class at ONE 172 on March 23.

There, he is booked to go head-to-head with fellow former world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghado for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title, emanating live from the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

This marks Di Bella's first step toward a potential trilogy bout with two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai, aiming for a unification showdown later this year to crown the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

