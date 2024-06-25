WATCH: Jonathan Di Bella's bone-crushing leg workout ahead of world title fight against Prajanchai

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has set his sights on regaining the world title that he never lost inside the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 68 this Friday, June 28 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His opponent then will be Thai superstar and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titlist Prajanchai PK Saenchai who is on a four-fight winning streak with his last outing being a revenge knockout win over Joseph Lasiri in December 2023.

With their fight taking top billing at ONE Friday Fights 68 plus 26 pounds of gold on the line, the Italian-Canadian is pulling out all the stops in training camp.

In a video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, Di Bella is beefing up his leg strength with the use of a shinai - more popularly known as a kendo stick.

For those not in the know, Prajanchai was supposed to challenge Di Bella for his ONE world title back in April, but the latter failed the pre-fight hydration test and their fight was scrapped plus Di Bella was stripped of his ONE world champ status.

Jonathan Di Bella fully focused on reclaiming ONE world championship

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing product knows that momentum is on Prajanchai's side, but his confidence in a win remains high as he said in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

Jonathan Di Bella stated:

"I've just got to go in there and be ready for everything that he has. I can't predict anything that will happen in the fight - I just predict a win for myself."

Fans can check their local listings for the ONE Friday Fights 68's availability in their area.