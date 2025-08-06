WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty amazed by how Rodtang takes hard shots to the chin

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:18 GMT
Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty are amongst two of the best striking wizards in the striking realm today. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
Jonathan Haggerty has expressed his admiration for Rodtang Jitmuangnon's incredible ability to absorb punishment throughout some of the epic firefights he's produced on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion shared his thoughts on the Thai's iron chin during a recent reel posted by ONE Championship onto their official Facebook channel.

Watch the video titled "Savage mode: ACTIVATED" here:

Rodtang and Haggerty sit side-by-side as they watch 'The Iron Man's' most savage moments inside the ONE Circle.

Briefly after watching the clip, a rather puzzled Jonathan Haggerty immediately questioned his former tormentor:

"How do you stay standing after them shots? He just shakes them off, which is demoralizing."

Rodtang responded:

"I don't feel anything."

The 49-second clip features bits from his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title battles against Haggerty, English slugger Jacob Smith, Italian-Moroccan ace Joseph Lasiri, and Azerbaijan-Russian fighter Tagir Khalilov.

Apart from his insane ability to withstand fully powered missiles from that list of world-class athletes, 'The Iron Man' displays signature taunting, showmanship, and occasionally hilarious moments inside the Circle.

Jonathan Haggerty wants Rodtang trilogy in Muay Thai

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty may trail Rodtang 0-2 in their head-to-head series, but that hasn't stopped the British superstar from wanting in on a third meeting against 'The Iron Man'.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate told the South China Morning Post previously:

"I would prefer to fight him in Muay Thai just so I can throw some elbows. I mean, he’s a Muay Thai fighter, I’m a Muay Thai fighter, so Muay Thai would be better for me. But we’ll see."

