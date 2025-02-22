WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty and brother Freddie hyped by Kade Ruotolo's crushing arm-triangle finish of Nicolas Vigna

The reaction of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his younger brother Freddie to the victory of Kade Ruotolo's first-round submission win over Nicolas Vigna was captured and posted by ONE Championship recently on their Instagram account.

Ruotolo and Vigna figured in a catchweight MMA battle last Thursday evening to open up the main card of the ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

The world's largest martial arts recently published the video on Instagram, and they wrote its caption:

"The Haggerty brothers are feeling it! 👏 @jhaggerty_ @freddiehaggerty_ @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu @visitqatar @qatarcalendar"

In the video, Jonathan and Freddie were impressed by the swift transitions of the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion on the ground as he maneuvered his way into an arm-triangle finish that forced a tap out of the Argentinian debutant.

This video received a positive reception from fans, as users @vita1manoel, @maycon_adriann, @danbiggar1990, boss_c777, and @amelia.snowww praised Ruotolo for his splendid performance and urged 'The General' to compete in an MMA match, as they commented:

"Kade is a menace, once on the ground, is over"

"I thought it was forbidden to use extremely dangerous weapons during fights."

"Would be cool to see the pair of brothers get together and teach each others art. 👀👀"

"If Jhagg went to MMA, he's the polar opposite of Kade, interesting to see🔥"

"hard fighting, fighting hard 👀"

Jonathan Haggerty says he stayed locked and blocked out outside noise during his fight with Wei Rui

During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Haggerty said that he didn't listen to the outside noise during the build-up of his fight with Wei, especially to those who are claiming that it would be an easy fight for him.

According to the British superstar, he remained locked in and focused on the task ahead and only listened to his coach, as he explained:

"Everybody douted him. I stayed switched on, listened to nobody apart from my coach and my team. I knew what I had to do this time, and that's to get the victory."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

