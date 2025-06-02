WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty goes through the emotions coaching younger bro Freddie go up against Jordan Estupinan in Bangkok

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty can chop it up with the best strikers in the world inside the ONE Circle. Still, he also takes immense pride in his role as a mentor to his younger brother Freddie Haggerty.
This past January at ONE 170, 'The General' put aside his gloves to be in his brother's corner, who was set to welcome Colombian standout Jordan Estupinan — twin brother of ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Estupinan.
ONE Championship posted the entire fight on YouTube, interspersed with clips of the 28-year-old coaching his brother from the sidelines in the hopes of spoiling Estupinan's arrival.
Watch the entire fight below:
The 20-year-old had his moments of brilliance throughout the three-round affair, but he suffered two knockdowns in the second round, which had his older brother and his fellow coaches hoping for a miracle.
Early into the third round, Freddie appeared to be on the cusp of logging a come-from-behind knockout win. Despite his best efforts, he ultimately lost via unanimous decision. This defeat snapped Freddie's three-fight winning streak, all of which came via a finish.
Jonathan Haggerty is confident Freddie Haggerty will bounce back stronger after Jordan Estupinan defeat
Jonathan Haggerty is certainly no stranger to setbacks in his career, and he believes his brother will take this defeat as an opportunity to grow.
The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative told ONE after the fight:
"Tough day at the office for young Fred. I'm proud of him, what a scrap. He's so young in his career. Don't take it as a loss, take it as a learning curve. The next one will be better. We'll work on what went wrong. And I feel like one more round, I know you can't say it, but one more round and it would have been game over for the other guy. But congrats to the other opponent."