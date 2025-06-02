WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty goes through the emotions coaching younger bro Freddie go up against Jordan Estupinan in Bangkok

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty can chop it up with the best strikers in the world inside the ONE Circle. Still, he also takes immense pride in his role as a mentor to his younger brother Freddie Haggerty.

Ad

This past January at ONE 170, 'The General' put aside his gloves to be in his brother's corner, who was set to welcome Colombian standout Jordan Estupinan — twin brother of ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Estupinan.

ONE Championship posted the entire fight on YouTube, interspersed with clips of the 28-year-old coaching his brother from the sidelines in the hopes of spoiling Estupinan's arrival.

Watch the entire fight below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

The 20-year-old had his moments of brilliance throughout the three-round affair, but he suffered two knockdowns in the second round, which had his older brother and his fellow coaches hoping for a miracle.

Early into the third round, Freddie appeared to be on the cusp of logging a come-from-behind knockout win. Despite his best efforts, he ultimately lost via unanimous decision. This defeat snapped Freddie's three-fight winning streak, all of which came via a finish.

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty is confident Freddie Haggerty will bounce back stronger after Jordan Estupinan defeat

Jonathan Haggerty is certainly no stranger to setbacks in his career, and he believes his brother will take this defeat as an opportunity to grow.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative told ONE after the fight:

"Tough day at the office for young Fred. I'm proud of him, what a scrap. He's so young in his career. Don't take it as a loss, take it as a learning curve. The next one will be better. We'll work on what went wrong. And I feel like one more round, I know you can't say it, but one more round and it would have been game over for the other guy. But congrats to the other opponent."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.