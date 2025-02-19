WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s absolute Muay Thai banger against Taiki Naito in Singapore duel

Before Jonathan Haggerty steps inside the circle to defend his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, fans are reminded of the foundation that launched him into global superstardom — Muay Thai.

To build anticipation for his upcoming assignment, ONE Championship recently revisited one of Haggerty’s most electrifying performances — his clash with Japanese firebrand Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE: Big Bang II in December 2020.

Held behind closed doors at Singapore Indoor Stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the bout was nothing short of a striking masterclass. Every thunderous exchange echoed through the empty arena as both fighters went to war for three action-packed rounds.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

For Haggerty, the stakes were high. Coming off a tough third-round TKO loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon 11 months prior, 'The General' was on a mission to put himself back on the winning track — and he did just that.

From the opening bell, the Englishman showcased his diverse arsenal, blending feints, stinging leg kicks, and crisp boxing combinations.

A right hand floored Naito in the first round, setting the tone for the contest. Though the Japanese warrior beat the count, Haggerty struck again in the second frame, this time with a looping right hook that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas once more.

Despite Naito’s resilience in the final round, Haggerty remained in control, dictating the pace and securing a decisive unanimous decision victory.

That win marked the start of an impressive run for Haggerty, who has since racked up four more victories and cemented his place as a two-sport world champion, reigning over both the bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.

Jonathan Haggerty begins another road to redemption at ONE 171

Once again, Jonathan Haggerty faces a similar challenge in his next outing.

He returns to action in the co-main event of ONE 171, where he puts his bantamweight kickboxing crown on the line against Chinese standout Wei Rui at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Haggerty enters this bout hungry for redemption after suffering a shocking 49-second knockout loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168 in September 2024, which cost him the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Determined to bounce back, he looks to ignite another dominant streak at Wei’s expense this time around.

