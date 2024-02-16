WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s incredible comeback from losing twice to Rodtang to capturing two-sport supremacy

Being on the receiving end of a resounding defeat forces a fighter into a difficult situation as how they respond in both their training and next fight will ultimately determine whether they deserve to be in the upper echelons of the sport.

For current two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty, his back-to-back losses at the hands of Thai megastar presented him with a sink-or-swim scenario.

Prior to facing ‘The Iron Man’, Haggerty was coming off a stellar five-round demolition of Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship - the same world championship that Rodtang would take from him in dynamic fashion.

‘The General’, who was a former 2018 WBC Muay Thai International Super Featherweight Champion, needed to bounce back in a big way to prove that he belongs in the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

He responded spectacularly to the tune of a five-fight winning streak that led to him becoming the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion and ONE Championship chronicled Haggerty’s rise to the top on their Instagram account.

Jonathan Haggerty primed for Muay Thai world championship defense

The English star looks to continue his ascent to greatness come ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday, February 16, when he defends the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against the ever-dangerous Felipe Lobo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is clear that Haggerty has built himself a vocal fanbase that is ready and willing to cheer him on through the ups and downs, though it can be argued that he will need them most against ‘The Demolition Man’ due to his sheer knockout power.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.