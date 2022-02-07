Watch: Jonathan Haggerty's Vlog ahead of ONE Championship: Bad Blood 

ONE Championship's Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty recently released a vlog documenting his preparation for ONE: Bad Blood.

The English kickboxing sensation is looking to add another win to his record on February 11 to make a case for another shot at champion Rodtang. For this training camp, 'The General' is not leaving any stone unturned.

We see the former 135-pound champ showing much of the tail-end of his intense training at his gym, The Knowlesy Academy. The former ISKA and WBC super-featherweight champion has been busy dropping weight as he focuses more on light pad work, conditioning and diet.

In the video, we also get a detailed glimpse at Haggerty's nutrition program, his food preparation and workout recovery. It's a very candid and rare look at the life of a fighter whom we almost always see just in the ring.

Watch the full vlog here:

Jonathan Haggerty faces a former Lumpinee Stadium champion at ONE Championship: Bad Blood

At ONE: Bad Blood on February 11, Jonathan Haggerty will be in one of the toughest matchups of any kickboxer's career: facing a former Lumpinee Stadium champion.

Considered the most prestigious achievement in modern Muay Thai, Lumpinee Stadium championships have produced the finest champions in history. The former champion Haggerty will face is Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy.

Mongkolpetch has over a hundred wins in Muay Thai and has not been beaten yet inside the ONE Championship Circle. Utilizing an aggressive style that makes devastating use of knees and elbows, Mongkolpetch is quite a task to overcome for the former English champion.

Haggerty famously fought champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon twice in two of the best fights in ONE Super Series. Though he came up short in both bouts, Haggerty showed tremendous heart and proved that he and Rodtang are above everybody else. He has since bounced back with back-to-back wins against Taiki Naito in 2020 and Arthur Meyer last year in Dublin, Ireland.

It will be interesting to see 'The General' face another Thai kickboxer since most of his high-profile matches were against Thais. We can't wait until February 11 to see the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard