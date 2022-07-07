Watch: Jonathan Haggerty sharpening his tools for impending return

The last time we saw former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in action was in February at ONE: Bad Blood. That night, ‘The General’ defeated Mongkolpetch Petchyindee via unanimous decision to make it two straight for the British striker.

Gearing up for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix, tragedy would strike as Haggerty would be forced to pull out of the tournament due to an undisclosed illness just hours before his quarterfinal bout at ONE 157 in May. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to see Haggerty return to the circle. Fortunately, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer.

In a video clip posted on ONE Championship’s Instagram, ‘The General’ can be seen hard at work, hitting the pads and sharpening his tools in anticipation of a return to the circle. The caption read:

“‘The General’ sharpens his blade”

Watch the clip below:

Haggerty was initially slated to face Walter Goncalves at ONE 157 in the tournament opener. When neither competitor was present at the pre-fight weigh-ins, speculation began as to whether or not the fight was scrapped. Speculation became a reality shortly after when ‘The General’ took to Instagram to announce that he had been forced to withdraw from the event.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I have had to withdraw from the tournament due to health reasons.”

Jonathan Haggerty says he is close to a return to the circle

Fellow-striker Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak sent ‘The General’ well wishes and expressed her desire to see him back in the circle.

“Get well soon. Hope to see you back in the circle soon”

It now looks like ‘Wondergirl’ and ONE Championship fans will get their wish. Haggerty has kept his fans in the loop regarding his eagerly anticipated return.

Through posts on Instagram, Jonathan Haggerty gave a direct timeline and indicated he was “9 weeks out.” ‘The General’ has not provided any additional details on his return since then, nor has the promotion officially announced a return date.

Based on the timing of the post, Jonathan Haggerty could be targeting a return when ONE Championship makes its Amazon Prime Video debut at ONE 161 on August 26th, though this is purely speculation. Regardless of when ‘The General’ returns to the circle, fans are sure to rejoice.

Watch the evolution of John Haggerty below: