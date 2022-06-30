“9 weeks out” - Jonathan Haggerty teases return to the circle

Jonathan Haggerty is hungrier than ever ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ONE circle. The Muay Thai striker is training like never-before with unfinished business to tend to.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is evidently in tip-top shape as he is seen throwing lethal combinations at a rapid pace.

Haggerty teased fans about his impending comeback with the caption:

“9 weeks out.”

Watch the clip below:

The timeline places Haggerty’s next fight potentially around the ONE 160/ONE 161 mark, which are set to take place in Singapore in late August.

Haggerty was initially scheduled to compete in the prestigious ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Brazil’s Walter Goncalves, but ‘The General’ was pulled off the card at the last minute due to a medical issue. Now, he’s ready to make his return.

ONE fans are mesmerized by his power and talent. They’re all in agreement that the British striker is an "absolute f****** beast!"

With the latest video he shared, Haggerty shows he is way past recovery. The setback, however, hasn’t dampened his spirits. On the contrary, it has become a motivating factor to get back into the circle as soon as possible.

“The General” is currently sitting at No.2 in the Muay Thai flyweight division and has back-to-back victories against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee and Taiki Naito.

If you know anything about Haggerty, you know that he is a world-class striker who’s terrific at making it rain knees and elbows. He throws a lot of volume, performs at a fast pace and draws blood in every single bout. It’s one of the many reasons why he’s such an exciting fighter to watch.

Rewatch the all-out war against Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood below:

Next possible bouts for Jonathan Haggerty could all be rematches

Jonathan Haggerty has done it all so there’s nothing left to do but either attempt for flyweight gold again or treat fans with a second rematch against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

When Haggerty called out Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his first flyweight world title defense, no one could have expected the results that ensued. Rodtang was crowned the new king of the flyweight division after a close five-round war with Haggerty.

Haggerty eventually faced Rodtang in a rematch the following year at ONE: A New Tomorrow. However, “The General” came up short, falling into defeat by TKO in the third round. Feeling the pain of losing that way, Jonathan Haggerty worked his way up in the division with a few more wins.

The victory against Mongkolpetch brought back that confidence that Jonathan Haggerty so desperately needed. The 25-year-old has shown immense growth and maturity in the past couple of years. He’s definitely not the same man Rodtang faced in their rematch. Fans will be excited to see him throw down with Rodtang for the world title once again.

