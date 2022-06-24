"I think it will [come down to] who has [better] tactics" - Chingiz Allazov says Superlek and Rodtang will make the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix finals

Chingiz Allazov has named two fighters he believes will fight in the final of ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The final is yet to be decided. However, in an interview with ONE Championship, the Belarusian stated two fighters who’ll battle each other for the coveted silver belt.

Allazov believes Thai superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will compete in the final.

Rodtang will face Savvas Michael in the semifinal match of his bracket. Meanwhile, Superlek, the no.1 contender in the division, will take on Walter Goncalves in his semifinal match.

Allazov pointed out that Rodtang and Superlek have similar fighting styles. Hence, the man who’ll execute the better game plan could come away with the victory and become the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Champion.

Chingiz Allazov said:

“I know Rodtang is a good fighter. He likes to go forward. Superlek will do the same. He is a two-time Lumpinee Stadium Champion. But I think it will [come down to] who has [better] tactics, who has a good game plan. That’s who will win.”

Rodtang earned his semifinal spot after he brutalized British striker Jacob Smith in May 2022. Whereas Superlek advanced to the penultimate round after he battered Japan’s Taiki Naito in the same card.

Allazov, too, knows heavily how the Grand Prix should be treated since he himself is a winner of his own tournament.

The 29-year-old is the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion. He went through the gauntlet and eventually beat Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision in the final at ONE X this past March.

Chingiz Allazov gives slight edge to Rodtang in potential final match

While it’s near impossible to determine who the winner will be, Chingiz Allazov believes Rodtang has a slight advantage over Superlek.

While both fighters are yet to reach their 30s, Rodtang and Superlek are already considered legends in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The 26-year-old Superlek holds a 128-29-4 record and is a four-time Muay Thai world champion. Rodtang, who’s two years younger than his compatriot, has already amassed a mind-boggling 267-42-10 record in his career.

Allazov said that a Muay Thai fight between two Thai fighters is always difficult to predict, that’s why he’s only giving Rodtang a slight edge over Superlek.

“I don’t know who will win – it would be a match between [two] styles. When Thai people fight each other, I don’t know who will beat who. [But] I’d say Rodtang has a 55 percent [chance of] winning, and Superlek has a 45 percent [chance of] winning.”

