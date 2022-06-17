Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai snag an epic photo op together

Muay Thai stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai have been spending some time together and recently shared a photo. Rodtang is the reigning Muay Thai flyweight champion and is currently competing in the Flyweight Grand Prix. Tawanchai is coming off the biggest win of his career and will challenge for the Muay Thai featherweight title in his next bout.

Muay Thai Chai (@muaythaichai) shared the photo on Twitter with the caption:

"Tawanchai, Sudsakorn & Rodtang just hanging out."

Earlier this year, Rodtang defeated British striker Jacob Smith in the opening round of the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix. In the semi-finals round, the Thai champion will face Savvas Michael. The final for this tournament will happen later in 2022.

Tawanchai is only 23 years old but has earned over 100 victories in his striking career. Most recently, he headlined ONE 158 against Niclas Larsen. The Thai-born fighter impressively won the fight via second-round knockout. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai also earned himself a title shot with this win and will next face reigning featherweight champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai discusses his title shot

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai has a huge challenge ahead of him. Petchmorakot is an impressive and dominant ONE title holder who has defended his belt in three bouts. On the upcoming title shot, the 23-year-old challenger spoke with ONE Championship and said:

“When I fight Petchmorakot, I will train two or three times harder, and all my focus is going to be on taking that belt away from him. I know his game plan, I know who he is, I know how his game will be. I will read every step during the fight. My goal is to take that belt from him. I think I can [deliver a win like I did against Larsen]. And for my fans, I will do my best to show you my best performance.”

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Petchmorakot will likely face off later in 2022 for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship. Tawanchai says he knows the magnitude of this fight and will rise to the level he needs:

“[Petchmorakot] showed he’s got really good body conditioning. Overall, he’s a really good fighter. He’s got great punches. And if we are to fight, it’s going to be a really big and really impactful fight.”

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA



Tawanchai earns a first round knockout in the



Done in one!Tawanchai earns a first round knockout in the #ONEHeavyHitters co-main event! Done in one!Tawanchai earns a first round knockout in the #ONEHeavyHitters co-main event! https://t.co/lNiV96xqQe

