WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty shows martial arts personality Dua Shkara why his training isn't for the faint of heart

Combat sports athletes are some of the most physically fit people in the world, and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty proudly showcased what makes him one of the most recognizable faces in the promotion today.

The United Kingdom superstar starred in a series of challenges against social media personality Dua Shkara centered around their physical fitness, such as flexibility and endurance tests.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared their highly competitive, yet still light-hearted, showdown on YouTube, which can be viewed in its entirety below:

Shkara drew level with 'The General' in the flash kicks challenge because of her Muay Thai and taekwondo background. Surprisingly, Haggerty struggled during the flexibility test, especially while doing the weighted butterfly stretch.

However, the 28-year-old pulled ahead during their high-intensity three-round Muay Thai pad workout. Haggerty secured the victory by outlasting Shkara in the final challenge, which was an endurance kicking test.

All things considered, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground star pupil's ability to remain in fighting condition even when he does not have an upcoming bout is proof of his world-class talent, which has given him a nine-win resume with three finishes under the ONE banner.

Jonathan Haggerty raring to compete again after stellar world title defense in February

Jonathan Haggerty is coming off arguably his best outing yet in ONE this past February, where he defended 26 pounds of bantamweight kickboxing gold against Chinese standout Wei Rui.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion could hardly wait to get back in the ring.

He said:

"Yeah, buzzing. It was good to get back to winning ways and excited for the next one."

Watch the entire interview below:

