WATCH: Jordan Estupinan goes through the stress and emotions cornering twin brother Johan battle against Johan Ghazali

ONE Championship newcomer Jordan Estupinan went on a rollercoaster of emotions while working the corner of his twin brother Johan Estupinan during his intense matchup with Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 last Friday, Jan. 24.

In a video shared by the promotion on Instagram, Jordan's face of concern after watching his twin get dropped late in the opening round turned into pure joy as 'Panda Kick' rallied back to knock down Ghazali in the second frame. The caption of the post read:

"The ultimate squad 🔥💪 With his brother Jordan and John Lineker in his corner, Johan Estupinan is ready to take on the world! 🌍 @johankickb @johnlinekermma @jhordanestupinan"⁠

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With both fighters having one knockdown apiece, Estupinan turned up the heat during the final three minutes to take home the unanimous decision victory.

Earlier in the night, it was Johan who had cornerman duties as his twin fought Freddie Haggerty, the younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty, in his promotional debut.

Like his brother, Jordan won by unanimous decision thanks to his version of their never-back-down style that Haggerty struggled to keep up with.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Jordan Estupinan sounds off on heated interaction with Freddie Haggerty

Jordan Estupinan and Freddie Haggerty had some extra-curricular conversations after the second round of their 135-pound Muay Thai battle ended, prompting referee Olivier Coste to step in and break them apart.

Speaking with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin after ONE 170, Jordan Estupinan explained what happened, saying:

"So the round ended, and he punched me. So I got angry. So I was like, 'Why are you punching me? You want more?' So that's all that really happened. But he woke me up. He made me really angry."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.