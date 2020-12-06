Watch: Jordan Leavitt delivers a spectacular slam KO against Matt Wiman at UFC Vegas 16

Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman opened the UFC Vegas 16 main card and it didn't take long for things to be put to a halt. It was all of 27 seconds into the first round before Jordan Leavitt slammed Matt Wiman to the ground for a spectacular knockout. After the fight, it was revealed that this was only the 12th slam knockout in UFC history.

You can watch the brutal finish below:

Jordan Leavitt said that he worked on the finish, and looking back on it in real-time, he admitted that it was brutal. Leavitt said that he didn't realize at first and wished it wasn't so brutal, but he is happy to get the win.

With the victory, Jordan Leavitt has taken his record to 8-0. This was his official UFC debut fight, with his last bout being in Dana White's Contender Series in August 2020.

On that occasion, he was victorious as well, with another first-round finish. The outing against Matt Wiman, however, was much quicker. When Jon Anik asked Jordan Leavitt when he planned to return to the Octagon, he stated that he has a daughter on the way in February and wants to spend the last trimester with his wife.

Jordan Leavitt wants to return in 2021

Now on the map, Jordan Leavitt stated that he isn't afraid of anyone. It will be interesting to see how it goes for the 25-year old MMA prospect. Knockouts like this add a great deal of momentum and it's frequent activity that often keeps them relevant.

Thankfully, Matt Wiman was conscious minutes after the fight and didn't look too dazed. In another classy gesture, Jordan Leavitt went to pay respects to his opponent's wife, who was cornering him in the fight.

True sportsmanship on display 🙏



After the fight, @JoJo_MonkeyKing paid his respects to Matt Wiman's wife. #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/XaQXjc2sFs — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2020

Who should Jordan Leavitt fight next? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.