Watch: Jorge Masvidal interacts with his fans in Florida following loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal was gracious in his defeat to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. The fact that he spent some time with fans following the fight speaks volumes about the man's character.

Despite suffering a horrific knockout loss to Usman at UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal picked himself up and spent some time with the fans who were cheering for him at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a recently released video by ESPN MMA, Masvidal was seen clicking pictures and interacting with fans. He had a smile on his face while making his way back to the changing room. The loss to Usman marked the first time Masvidal was knocked out inside the octagon.

Even in defeat, @GamebredFighter made time for the fans in Florida who came to see him at #UFC261 👏 pic.twitter.com/KU7MnHIRuj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 26, 2021

Jorge Masvidal rues being overconfident heading into the rematch with Usman

In the post-fight interview, Masvidal claimed that he paid the price for his overconfidence heading into the rematch. He had previously stated that he didn't feel any power coming out of Usman's hands in the first fight and later got ironically knocked out by a punch from the Nigerian.

Masvidal also congratulated Usman for an amazing performance on the night. 'Gamebred' said:

"Usman showed me something that he didn't show me in the first fight. I didn't feel his power. And that is what happens when you get over confident, man. I though we were going to wrestle more. I was ready to wrestle for twenty five minutes. All the props to him in the world. He caught me by surprise. He's got my number, man. There is nothing I can say but, he won fair and square. God bless him, man.", said Jorge Masvidal. (transcription - Sportskeeda MMA)

Kamaru Usman is now likely to defend his title against Colby Covington next. Although Usman got involved in a brief but ugly spat with Conor McGregor on social media, a matchup between the pair isn't likely to come to fruition anytime soon.