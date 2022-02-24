Watch: Jorge Masvidal rides around Miami on Onewheel electric skateboard

Jorge Masvidal was seen strolling around Miami in an electric Onewheel skateboard recently.

The UFC welterweight contender recently released a video on his YouTube channel. Masvidal also gave a shoutout to Onewheel, an electric skateboard company, in the video.

Check out the video of Masvidal riding on the skateboard around Miami:

Masvidal enjoyed some psychedelic wall art on a Sunday across Miami. 'Gamebred' is currently in camp as he prepares to take on Colby Covington at UFC 272.

The former roommates will clash at the main event of the pay-per-view. Apart from the fact that both fighters are highly ranked in the welterweight division, Masvidal and Covington have an unmatched storyline in their rivalry. Hands down, this ranks among one of the biggest grudge matches in the UFC.

Both fighters are coming off fights against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Both Covington and Masvidal failed in their bid to conquer the UFC gold. However, a win at UFC 272 would put the winner back in the title picture again.

Covington and Masvidal used to train out of the American Top Team gym in Florida. However, according to Masvidal, Covington refused to pay the coaches their dues. The rivalry heated up from there. Covington no longer trains at ATT, a gym where he was for most of the last decade.

Jorge Masvidal bashes Nate Diaz in a fans Q&A

'Gamebred' was asked in a recent fans Q&A video if a rematch between him and Diaz was a possibility. Masvidal had a straightforward answer to it. The BMF champion said he would be ready for Diaz after taking out Covington.

Here's what Masvidal had to say regarding the same:

"That motherfu*ker doesn't want it man. I almost damn near killed him. I beat him an inch within his f*cking skinny life. That little f*cking broomstick keeps talking. You have to go at some point you know."

"After I take Colby's a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this a** whooping bro. I go back to beating the sh*t out of you just to keep myself entertained. Let's fu*king go man. I wanna break your f*cking face bro."

Jorge Masvidal claimed a dominant win against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019. He battered the Stockton native for three rounds before the doctors eventually called a stop to the contest due to a scary cut over Diaz's eye. It was recorded as a T/KO stoppage at the end of the third round for Masvidal.

However, Diaz has since been vocal about getting a rematch. With two big names like them involved, it is guaranteed to generate big pay-per-view numbers. It will be interesting to see if the duo crosses path again, though.

