Watch: Throwback to Joseph Lasiri vs. Rocky Ogden sans commentary on the road to ONE 157

Ahead of his ONE 157 title fight, watch Joseph Lasiri battle Australian Muay Thai fighter Rocky Ogden. This was a classic match in 2020 and now you can watch it with no commentary.

ONE Championship uploaded the full fight to its YouTube channel.

Watch Lasiri vs. Ogden below:

The video is without commentary, so viewers can hear the impact of the strikes. It was a Muay Thai bout in smaller four-ounce MMA gloves.

At the start of the contest, Lasiri took the center of the circle and pressured his opponent. The two fighters exchanged punches, kicks and elbows, and it seemed Lasiri's strikes were more significant.

Ogden also landed some impressive elbows and leg kicks, and these clearly had an effect on his opponent. You can hear his thunderous body kick land against the Italian.

Despite Ogden's success, Lasiri pressed forward. The Italian Muay Thai fighter landed some impressive elbows with his opponent's back against the cage. The most significant strikes of round two were Lasiri landing punches to the head and Ogden landing a leg kick which caused his opponent to fall.

In round three, Lasiri was able to land some serious elbow strikes. He followed them up shortly after with significant punches to the head. The two continued to exchange strikes but Lasiri's were clearly carrying more power.

At the end of the bout, 'The Hurricane' was awarded the win via split-decision.

Joseph Lasiri's title fight at ONE 157

After this bout, Joseph Lasiri next faced Asahi Shinagawa. Lasiri made quick work of his Japanese opponent, knocking him out in the first round.

With this success, Lasiri punched his ticket as the top contender and will now face reigning ONE Muay Thai strawweight champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai on May 20 at ONE 157.

Lasiri spoke with ONE Championship regarding his highly respected opponent. Here's what he said in the interview:

“Everyone who practices Muay Thai knows Prajanchai. He has a unique and elegant style. I am a huge fan of his, but what I have in front me now is the opportunity of a lifetime. I will not enter the circle thinking about my opponent. I will go there with the mindset of achieving my goal. I will go there to bring something important home for all the people who helped me to get here.”

Prajanchai holds an incredible Muay Thai record of over 330 victories. At ONE 157, Lasiri will look to capture the title from him.

Edited by Aziel Karthak