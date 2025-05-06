WATCH: Joshua Pacio, Masaaki Noiri, Nabil Anane headline ONE Championship's craziest underdog victories

Joshua Pacio, Masaaki Noiri, and Nabil Anane may be world champions in their respective disciplines. But each of them once faced a pivotal moment in their professional careers when they had to defy the odds and silence doubters.

ONE Championship recently released a compelling highlight reel celebrating underdog athletes who rose to the occasion and carved their path to glory, featuring Pacio, Noiri, and Anane.

Watch the video uploaded by the promotion on its official YouTube channel below:

Many were skeptical when Pacio figured in a trilogy bout against American arch-nemesis Jarred Brooks for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 171, held at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar this past February.

Critics seemed vindicated in the opening round as Brooks dominated Pacio on the ground, showcasing his impeccable grappling and feared submission game. But just when it looked like all hope was lost for the Filipino superstar, Pacio stunningly turned the tide during the second stanza, outclassing Brooks in his territory before unleashing a relentless ground-and-pound assault to secure a dramatic finish.

Meanwhile, Noiri authored a triumphant homecoming inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena, where he thwarted ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the third round to claim the interim divisional kickboxing gold at ONE 172 last March.

On the other hand, Anane made oddsmakers weep when the Thai-Algerian phenom pulled off the mother of upsets against Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 back in January.

ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime in June

Another underdog arc could be on the horizon when ONE Championship hosts its next premium live event in U.S. primetime.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be held at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6, with a flyweight Muay Thai bout between Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi headlining the affair.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on Prime Video.

