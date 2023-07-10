WATCH: Julianna Pena annoys fans yet again; gets caught frantically putting on makeup during tense UFC 290 moment

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has annoyed fans yet again.

Pena was in attendance at the UFC 290 event this past weekend, where she was caught putting on makeup while the decision for the fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja was being announced.

Take a look at the video below:

This has seemingly annoyed the fans as Julianna Pena didn't bother to pay attention to the decision being announced in favor of Alexandre Pantoja. Fans have made their voices heard while reacting to the clip.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Bro look at Peña over there putting her make up ok"

"We need to question what was worse this or her shouting at Yair in her hella annoying voice on what to do on the ground"

DB @dhruvbhagat03 @UFC_Obsessed We need to question what was worse this or her shouting at Yair in her hella annoying voice on what to do on the ground @UFC_Obsessed We need to question what was worse this or her shouting at Yair in her hella annoying voice on what to do on the ground

"Man, she kills me, didn’t even look up"

"Can we start a petition to get Pena banned from any lower level seat at events? maybe give her 200 level seats if she insists... her cringe was ruining a perfectly fine main event for a while"

jambandsroasted @jambandsroasted @UFC_Obsessed Can we start a petition to get Pena banned from any lower level seat at events? maybe give her 200 level seats if she insists... her cringe was ruining a perfectly fine main event for a while @UFC_Obsessed Can we start a petition to get Pena banned from any lower level seat at events? maybe give her 200 level seats if she insists... her cringe was ruining a perfectly fine main event for a while

"Man Julianna is something else lol she’s great for the division she should fight holms for the belt"

KING OF THE PIRATES @_mmatrader @UFC_Obsessed Man Julianna is something else lol she’s great for the division she should fight holms for the belt @UFC_Obsessed Man Julianna is something else lol she’s great for the division she should fight holms for the belt

"The tension for the Pantoja vs Moreno decision was insane and she's just putting on makeup bro, I refuse to believe she's a real person."

"Peña lowkey becoming someone interesting lol"

Julianna Pena is not ready to become a champion, claims Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes was in action last month at UFC 289, where she took on Irene Aldana. It is worth noting that, initially, the bout was supposed to be a trilogy between her and Julianna Pena, but 'The Venezuelan Vixen' pulled out and Aldana was brought in as a replacement.

After putting on a dominant performance, Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from the sport. Later, 'The Lioness' was asked if Pena could win the UFC women's bantamweight championship again at the post-fight press conference. She replied by saying:

"No I don't think so. I don't think so. Aldana, I think Aldana can beat her. You know, I feel like she got lucky in that fight against me... I don't think she's gonna be a champion. She's not ready, she's not ready to be a champion."

Catch Nunes' comments below (starting from 9:28):

Poll : 0 votes