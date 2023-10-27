WATCH: Kade Ruotolo breaks the sheer anatomy of Uali Kurzhev’s right foot for inaugural world title win

You don't want ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo grabbing one of your legs. Chances are, he'll take a part of it home with him.

This was the lesson learned by Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev when he faced the young prodigy for the inaugural world title at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year.

The impossibly aggressive Kade Ruotolo pulled off one of the most impressive world title wins in modern submission grappling history.

The youngest ADCC gold medalist reminded the entire sport that there are levels to this game, and he's a few rungs above everyone else.

Ruotolo ended Kurzhev's world title bid with a heel hook near the halfway mark of the 10-minute bout, becoming the first-ever ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

ONE posted a video of the finish on Instagram:

"Kade Ruotolo CRANKS the heel hook 😱 What's next for the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion? 👑 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Who could Kade Ruotolo face next?

After winning the belt, Ruotolo defended it twice in back-to-back dominant wins inside the circle. At the moment, no official bout has been attached for him yet, but it looks like we're getting close to having a new opponent for Ruotolo.

As it turns out, Kade's twin brother, Tye, has openly expressed in an interview that he is open to facing his brother in the Circle, possibly in a champion vs. champion superfight.

Tye Ruotolo is slated to face ONE newcomer Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

If and when he wins the 185-pound strap, there is a possibility of facing his brother Kade in a submission grappling bout for the ages.

ONE Fight Night 16 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.