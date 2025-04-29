WATCH: Kade Ruotolo captures a hat trick of MMA wins in dominant submission finish in Qatar

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is quickly making a name for himself in ONE Championship's MMA ranks, especially after he captured his third straight victory this past February at ONE 171: Qatar.
After posting back-to-back first-round submissions to start his MMA run, Ruotolo was tasked with overcoming Argentinian vet Nicolas Vigna inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.
While 'El Paisa' deftly defended against a heel hook attempt by the American Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) prodigy early on, Ruotolo was glad to show the ONE newcomer his ground-and-pound abilities. After sufficiently battering Vigna, the 22-year-old worked his way to an arm-triangle choke with about two minutes to spare in the opening round.
Watch the highlights of the fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
With this victory, Ruotolo improved his ONE resume to an unblemished 9-0. This also marked his fifth submission victory across MMA and submission grappling bouts.
All things considered, the Atos product's MMA career is trending upwards. It may only be a matter of time before he finds himself challenging for his second ONE world championship — albeit in a different sport.
Kade Ruotolo grateful for continuous fan support
Kade Ruotolo might be one of the most polished and skilled grapplers in ONE, but he also knows that the fans have played a significant role in his rise to superstardom.
In the post-fight interview with veteran combat sports journalist Nick Atkin following his $50,000 performance bonus-winning outing at ONE 171, Ruotolo gave back a lot of love to the fans, saying:
"That feeling after the win, that glowing feeling you get that you can't even explain it, is because of the fans. So honestly, thank you guys so much for all supporting [us], and hope you guys catch the next one."
Watch the entire interview below: