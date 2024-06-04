WATCH: Kade Ruotolo makes Francisco Lo pay with revolutionary “Ruotolo-tine” submission at ONE Fight Night 21

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo said he has sharpened his MMA skills for his scheduled mixed martial arts debut this week. However, he is still expected to feature his crisp BJJ skills set while at it.

Fans were recently reminded of the topnotch grappling skills of the 21-year-old Atos standout in video clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram to hype up his first MMA foray at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The video featured Kade Ruotolo taming an uber confident Brazilian Francisco Lo in their catchweight (180 pounds) submission grappling duel at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, through his innovative "Ruotolo-tine."

While Lo was full of bravado during the traditional faceoff prior to fight night, he was left helpless when Ruotolo employed on him the "Ruotolo-tine" -- a submission move he and his twin brother Tye developed, which is an arm triangle variation from the back that incorporates elements of a rear-naked choke, ezekiel, and D'arce.

Trending

The end came for Lo midway in their scheduled 10-rounder.

Watch the clip below:

The MMA debut of Kade Ruotolo at ONE 167 is a long-sought goal of his to expand his horizons as a fighter. He has been undefeated in submission grappling in six matches since making his promotional debut in May 2022 and is looking extend it now that he is dipping his hands in MMA.

Out to frustrate him is fellow American martial artist Blake Cooper, who ls looking to bounce back after losing in his ONE debut last September.

ONE 167 is happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and is airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo touts role of corner in MMA debut

Kade Ruotolo will be relying on his corner as he makes his MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand. This, as he tries to have an effective showing and come up with a win.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion shared this in an interview with Karyn Bryant on YouTube, highlighting the crucial role his team will play come fight night.

The Atos standout said:

"[My] striking, I feel like it's been coming along very quick and I'm really comfortable striking and I love striking, honestly. So, you know, I think it's gonna be my coach, he's gonna have to do a good job of telling me, 'Hey, bring it back to jiu-jitsu' because I get lost in the sauce easily."

Watch the interview below:

The Ruotolo-Cooper clash is one of four MMA matches on offer at the stacked ONE 167.