Lightweight submission grappling champ Kade Ruotolo shares his realization about modern-day jiu-jitsu

When it comes to modern-day jiu-jitsu, Kade Ruotolo learned one indisputable fact — your BJJ is only as good as your wrestling.

On Friday, June 7, the current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will have the opportunity to put both on display as he makes his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167.

He told ONE Championship:

“That’s the first thing because jiu-jitsu doesn’t work without wrestling."

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo will square off with American MMA standout Blake Cooper in what will undoubtedly be the biggest test of his combat sports career thus far.

Making his promotional debut in May 2022, Kade Ruotolo has amassed an impressive unbeaten record in ONE, earning notable victories over the likes of Shinya Aoki, Matheus Gabriel, Tommy Langaker, and Francisco Lo. Properly dominating the mat, Ruotolo will strap on the four-ounce gloves to one day become a world champion in a second sport.

Kade Ruotolo books massive submission superfight with Mikey Musumeci for ONE's return to the U.S.

After testing out his skills in mixed martial arts at ONE 167, Kade Ruotolo will return to the Circle on Friday, September 6 for a massive submission grappling superfight with fellow undefeated ONE world champion Mikey Musumeci.

The two world titleholders will go toe-to-toe as Musumeci moves up three weight classes from his post as the current flyweight submission grappling world champion to challenge Ruotolo for his 26 pounds of gold. If 'Darth Rigatoni' is successful, he will make history as the first-ever two-division grappling champion in ONE history.

Who leaves with their 'O' and the biggest win of their career when ONE Championship heads back to The Mile High City for ONE 168: Denver. Let us know your prediction below.

