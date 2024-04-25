Legends Liam Harrison, Seksan sign the dotted line for highly anticipated collision at ONE 168 in Denver

Liam Harrison clamored for it, and he's now getting it.

The British icon is set for a titanic barnburner when he faces Thai legend Seksan in a catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

ONE Championship announced the highly anticipated matchup on its social media channels.

"STRIKING SUPER-FIGHT 🔥 Get your tickets to ONE 168: Denver NOW to watch Liam Harrison and Seksan throw down in a Muay Thai battle for the ages! @liambadco @seksan_or_kwanmuang999," posted the promotion.

Harrison was adamant that the next few fights could be his retirement tour, and one fighter he's always wanted to face was Seksan.

'Hitman' took every opportunity he had to wish for a fight with Seksan, and it's no wonder ONE Championship booked the fight in its return to the United States.

The Harrison-Seksan matchup was one of the two fights the promotion announced recently.

The other is a super fight between Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, for the former's ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver is now available to the public via Ticketmaster.

Liam Harrison explains why he wants to fight Seksan

Liam Harrison has a legendary career that began in the late 1990s.

Apart from his multiple world titles and 90 career wins, Harrison also faced some of the best fighters to represent Muay Thai at the highest level.

Harrison had incredible duels against the legendary Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, Sagetdao, and Anuwat.

The Leeds native, however, felt that he had to fight Seksan before calling it a career.

"I've fought every single legend from this era. I've not witnessed anyone off the list other than him [Seksan]. So if I can get him to the list, I'll be really happy with the resume. And it should be a nice way to bow out if that is my last fight, and yeah, there's nothing behind it."