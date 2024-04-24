“I’m gonna knock him out” - British legend Liam Harrison plans explosive return when he faces Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Liam Harrison waited two long years for a comeback, and he's finally getting the chance to return to action this June.

The British Muay Thai legend will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Harrison, who had to sit out for two years due to injury, told talkSPORT MMA in an interview that he'd approach Kitano with the same intensity he has always displayed throughout his legendary career.

With so much anticipation behind his return, Liam Harrison said he will look the knockout by any means necessary.

"I'm gonna knock him out. That is how I fight, that's how it is, every fight I come to look for a stoppage."

'Hitman' is one of the most exciting fighters of all time and he's been knocking people out since the late 1990s.

Harrison, however, has been saddled with injuries after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee when he challenged then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Although he was penciled in for a couple of matches in 2023 and the start of 2024, Harrison wasn't in shape to fight and eventually took stem cell treatment to fix the lingering issues.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Liam Harrison gunning for bonus in highly anticipated return

Liam Harrison is no stranger to explosive knockouts in ONE Championship, and he knows that a $50,000 bag usually comes with such finishes.

He collected the rare double bonus of $100,000 when he scored a miraculous comeback against Muangthai PK Saenchai in 2022, and he now plans to do the same against Katsuki Kitano.

"Obviously, there's a big bonus money in ONE Championship, you know. I mean, like you get $50,000 for a big knockout and stuff like that. So yeah, I'm going to be looking for that."

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

