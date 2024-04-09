WATCH: Kade Ruotolo pulls off new signature “Ruotolotine” submission against Francisco Lo in electrifying matchup

Kade Ruotolo unveiled a new signature at ONE Fight Night 21.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion moved up to 180 pounds for a catchweight clash against the debuting Francisco Lo inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night (April 5).

Despite Lo's best efforts to put pressure on Ruotolo early, it was the 21-year-old star who came out on top after securing a slick arm-in rear-naked choke less than five minutes into the match.

"TOO SLICK. Kade Ruotolo submits Francisco Lo with an ARM-IN rear-naked choke!"

Speaking with Mitch Chilson during his post-fight interview, Kade Ruotolo dubbed the unique submission maneuver the "Ruotolotine."

With the victory, Ruotolo moved to a perfect 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner and bagged his second career submission since making his promotional debut. For his effort, Ruotolo scored himself a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Next, Ruotolo is scheduled to make the move from submission grappling to mixed martial arts, strapping on the four-ounce gloves for an MMA debut at ONE 167 this June.

Kade Ruotolo makes his mixed martial arts debut on Friday, June 7 at ONE 167

Even before stepping into the ring at ONE Fight Night 21, Ruotolo already had a return date locked in. On Friday, June 7, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu all-star will test out his MMA skills when he squares off with fellow American star Blake Cooper at ONE 167.

Cooper made his promotional debut in September at ONE Fight Night 14, coming up short against Maurice Abevi. However, Cooper's combined amateur and professional record is a solid 5-1 with all but one of his wins coming via a first-round finish — three knockouts and one rear-naked choke submission.

Will Kade Ruotolo establish himself as ONE Championship's next big two-sport star, or will Blake Cooper spoil the BJJ superstar's MMA debut inside Bangkok's Impact Arena?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

