WATCH: Kade Ruotolo pushes all the right buttons coaching his twin brother Tye from ringside at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo knows in the heat of battle, there's one voice he can always count on — that of his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo.
Kade's ringside guidance at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, proved invaluable as Tye successfully defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in a trilogy bout against Canadian rival Dante Leon, co-headlining ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2.
Check out the Instagram clip of Kade Ruotolo giving out special instructions to his sibling below:
This being the third matchup between Tye and Leon, there was a familiarity element of sorts in the equation, but Kade made sure his coaching was loud and clear for sibling during the intense 10-minute, single-round duel.
With the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion in the background, Tye dominated throughout, relentlessly attacking from various angles. Leon fought hard to defend but struggled to handle the American phenom's constant pressure, unable to mount any significant offense.
In the end, Tye's strategic aggression secured him a decisive unanimous decision victory, allowing him to keep his grip on 26 pounds of divisional gold.
Tye Ruotolo looks to bring his talent to MMA
After finally closing the book on his feud with Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31, Tye Ruotolo feels he has achieved all his goals in submission grappling.
Now, the 22-year-old is ready to take on a new challenge under the ONE Championship banner.
In a post-ONE Fight Night 31 backstage interview, Tye confirmed that move to mixed martial arts following the path of Kade Ruotolo, who presently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the all-encompassing sport.
Tye said:
"Very soon. Just working on some logistic side of things, but I can't wait to scrap. I'm ready to go."