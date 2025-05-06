"What a monster boy" - Fans in awe of Tye Ruotolo's masterful control over Dante Leon to retain submission grappling gold

Fans showered Tye Ruotolo with praise after he completely outclassed Canadian rival Dante Leon in their trilogy clash at ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2.

Ad

Serving as the co-main event at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship with a dominant display that left no room for doubt during their 10-minute, single-round encounter.

The American prodigy delivered a masterclass, relentlessly attacking from multiple angles and maintaining control throughout the contest.

Despite Leon's valiant defensive efforts to put himself in the driver's seat, the Canadian was unable to stop Ruotolo's on-mat barrage or generate any meaningful offense in return.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ruotolo's calculated aggression and refined technique ultimately earned him a unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards.

Check out Tye Ruotolo's moment of victory uploaded on ONE Championship's Instagram page below:

Ad

As highlights of Ruotolo's shut-out win over Leon continue to circulate on social media, many remain in awe of how decisively he dismantled a fellow elite grappler.

Comments from Instagram

Tye Ruotolo unveils plans to transition to MMA

After triumphantly retaining the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31, Tye Ruotolo believes he has accomplished everything he set out to do in the sport.

Ad

Now, he feels it's time to embrace a new challenge under the promotion's banner.

In a post-event interview, the 22-year-old confirmed that a move to mixed martial arts is on the horizon, following in the footsteps of his twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, who currently holds a 3-0 record in the all-encompassing discipline:

"Very soon. Just working on some logistic side of things, but I can't wait to scrap. I'm ready to go."

Ad

When it comes to a potential debut opponent, Ruotolo has his sights on lightweight MMA prospect Adrian Lee:

"The Lee fight sounds interesting. Adrian Lee for the debut would be awesome."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.