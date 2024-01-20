WATCH: Kade Ruotolo shows utmost class in blinding win over Uali Kurzhev for lightweight submission grappling throne

The crowning glory of Kade Ruotolo as the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion happened in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3 that went down inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, against Uali Kurzhev.

Ruotolo won by a nasty heel hook submission, and ONE Championship recently published a video of this where Kade made sure that Kurzhev was all right after the submission maneuver that might have caused a few tears from his ligaments.

They captioned the post with:

“Still checked up on him 🙏 Can Kade Ruotolo hold onto the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title in his rematch with Tommy Langaker on January 28 at ONE 165? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu”

It was a great gesture for one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins because he ensured that his Russian opponent wasn’t badly hurt or had sustained a serious injury from the match.

This win by Kade was his second under the world’s largest martial arts organization after beating former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki on his promotional debut in May 2022 at ONE 157.

Kade Ruotolo will face familiar opponent Tommy Langaker in a world title rematch at ONE 165

Following his world title victory against Kurzhev, Ruotolo has successfully fended off the challenges from Matheus Gabriel and Tommy Langaker to retain his world title with unanimous decision victories against them in December 2022 and June 2023, respectively.

Kade’s next championship defense will be a rematch with Langaker on January 28 as the co-main event of ONE 165 on January 28 that goes down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The Atos representative wants to reassert his mastery against the Wulfing Academy representative.