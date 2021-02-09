Watch: Kamaru Usman incredibly throws around Justin Gaethje during training ahead of UFC 258

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is the latest addition to Kamaru Usman's training camp ahead of UFC 258. In a recent clip released by the UFC, Kamaru Usman can be seen clinching with 'The Highlight.' The Nigerian nightmare then proceeds to toss Gaethje on the mat with ease.

Kamaru Usman's next opponent will be his former teammate Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns. The two combatants used to train together at Sanford MMA under Henri Hooft and are well aware of each other.

"I've known Kamaru for a long time, since the very beginning and right away we kind of liked to work with each other. So when Kamaru became the world champion it motivated me a lot... Kamaru cornered me once in Brazil. He is not just a training partner. He went to my kid's birthday party", said Gilbert Burns on his relationship with Kamaru Usman.

Ahead of UFC 258, Kamaru Usman has decided to switch training camps for the better. The welterweight king is now in training under Justin Gaethje's head coach Trevor Whittman. Both Gaethje and Usman are at the helm of their respective divisions and add multifold to each other's training camp.

The camaraderie shared between the two sparring partners is not new. Gaethje and Usman have the same management team as well. In the the UFC Countdown leading up to UFC 258, 'The Highlight' mentioned the brotherly affection he holds for Kamaru Usman.

Earlier in 2020, Justin Gaethje posted a video of himself sparring with Usman and captioned it: 'Iron sharpens iron.'

Is Gilbert Burns going to be Kamaru Usman's toughest challenge to date?

At UFC 258, Kamaru Usman will be making his third title defense. The Nigerian Nightmare is currently undefeated in the UFC and holds a 17-1 record. With twelve consecutive victories, Usman has the longest active winning streak in the welterweight division.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns is also undefeated as a welterweight in the UFC. Burns is a three-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion and possesses sharp striking skills as well. MMA pundits believe the diverse skillset presented by 'Durinho' is going to be Kamaru Usman's toughest challenge to date.

When it comes to wrestling, no one has been able to pose a threat to Kamaru Usman in the welterweight division. Gilbert Burns is an accomplished Jiu-Jitsu veteran with over two decades of experience under his belt. This goes to show that fans can expect a banger of a fight when these two former teammates lock horns at UFC 258.