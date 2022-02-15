Watch: Kevin Holland humbles yet another troll in the gym

Kevin Holland posted an Instagram video where he silenced a troll during a sparring session.

Holland has decided that humbling loudmouths from the internet makes for good content. He recently submitted a troll named Jayden Draper in a grappling match and the clip gained significant traction in the MMA community.

In a recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old posted screenshots of the exchange he had with the troll as well as the sparring session. Holland admitted that this troll was a lot more respectful than Draper. The No.14-ranked middleweight wrote:

"Honestly I liked this troll way more 🎥 non other then @brawlerimages So this guy at the meet and greet called me Brunson….. later he got a autograph ✍️ next day he got the pleasure of being troll number #2 2 down way to many to go im gonna start needing help full video will go up on my #onlyfans Dude ended up being respectful so yes I respect him for showing up 🙏🏿"

Kevin Holland recalls funny altercation with Nick Diaz

Kevin Holland recounted a hilarious anecdote about a run-in with Nick Diaz during his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series. The two fighters almost came to blows after Holland's fight as they were both wearing the same shirt.

The Stockton native allegedly tried to slap 'Trailblazer' after discovering that they had both opted to wear the same clothing. During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Holland said:

"It's funny because in my Contender [series] fight, me and Nick Diaz were wearing the same shirt. So I guess he was mad because we were wearing the same shirt. And he tried to slap me. So it's a funny situation there, but you know, he's still the GOAT [greatest of all time]."

However, there's no lingering bad blood between the two fighters. Holland even offered to fight the elder Diaz if he's interested in returning to the octagon, saying:

"Some of you guys out there looking for a retirement fight, I'm your guy. I'll strike with you."

Watch Kevin Holland's interview with Helen Yee below:

After being conclusively beaten by two relatively large middleweights in Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson, Kevin Holland has decided to drop down to the welterweight division. He will take on Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.

