WATCH: Kickboxing icon Anissa Meksen takes Marie Ruumet to school in clinical beatdown in Singapore

It goes without saying that French-Algerian kickboxer Anissa Meksen is one of the most intimidating strikers on the planet.

Her unparalleled skillsets and tremendous striking arsenal are difficult for any opponent to handle, as evidenced by her clinical beatdown against Marie Ruumet at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Ruumet lost the battle to Meksen in terms of total significant strikes, timing, and precision. Despite showcasing an incredible chin, the Estonian striker couldn't stop Meksen from doing what she does best.

Watch a throwback clip of Anissa Meksen's electrifying performance against Marie Ruumet below:

The French-Algerian superstar is expected to make another grand entrance on Friday, July 5, as she and fellow Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan fight for the first-ever ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 23.

Their historic and highly anticipated brawl, and the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card, are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"Keep your energy focused on your goals" - Anissa Meksen shares motivating message to aspiring female kickboxers

Anissa Meksen is keeping her eye on the prize as she sweats up a storm in the gym this week.

The former ISKA K-1 champion came close to winning gold last December when she locked horns with 'The Queen' Phetjeeja for the ONE interim women's atomweight kickboxing world title.

Getting a chance to fight for an inaugural world title is in of itself a rarity. Meksen is therefore ready to go to big or go home.

This week, she focused on honing her craft with a great sparring session inside the gym to prepare for an elite level battle with Jackie Buntan.

On Instagram, Meksen wrote the motivational words below:

"Keep your energy focused on your goals and dreams."