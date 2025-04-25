WATCH: Kongthoranee adds another tool to his arsenal with the help of champ-champ Prajanchai ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

  • home icon
By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 25, 2025 17:53 GMT
Kongthoranee (left), Prajanchai (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
As he enters the final phase of his training camp for a crucial showdown, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations, securing all the support he can — including a top-tier sparring partner.

The Thai rising star has brought in two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai to help him fine-tune his weapons ahead of his highly anticipated flyweight Muay Thai rematch against compatriot Nong-O Hama. This clash will headline ONE Fight Night 31 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Muaythaigram, a popular Instagram page dedicated to Muay Thai content, recently shared footage of Kongthoranee engaging in a training simulation with Prajanchai under the watchful eyes of renowned trainer Sia Kaek.

Watch the clip below:

The session centered on hand control techniques, with Kongthoranee drilling how to circle his hand to gain the outside angle, maintain tracking, and create openings for strikes — a crucial skill in the sport, where hand positioning often dictates the flow of a bout.

In the next scene, Kongthoranee can be seen successfully applying the technique on Prajanchai, a promising sign as he gears up for his second encounter with Nong-O — a former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion who looks to establish his presence at flyweight.

Kongthoranee eyes a convincing win in his rematch against Nong-O Hama

Given how competitive the initial meeting with Nong-O Hama went this past February, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai hopes to leave no doubts when he runs it back with the Thai legend.

He said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in the United States and Canada for free on Prime Video.

Nissi Icasiano

Edited by Tejas Rathi
