WATCH: Kongthoranee gets slicing with devastating elbow knockout of Iranian brawler Parsa Aminpour

Rising Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will have the biggest fight of his career this Friday, June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion will face reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.

The Sor Sommai product has claimed three wins out of his eight total victories via knockout and if fans needed any reminder of his power, they need not look further than ONE Championship's Instagram account.

During Kongthoranee's ONE Friday Fights 43 bout with Parsa Aminpour, the two heavy hitters were locked in a close-quarters battle against the ropes, but Kongthoranee sent the Iranian to sleep with a sharp upward elbow in round three.

Kongthoranee would go on to have a seven-fight winning streak that saw him upend Japanese star Taiki Naito along the way in a solid overall performance back in October 2023.

Kongthoranee shares training camp secrets

To date, Superlek is the most high-profile opponent that Kongthoranee will face in his ONE career and he knows that a win will all come down to his preparation.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Kongthoranee stated:

"I am training out of Sorsommai camp, which is like the usual camp that I have always trained with. The only different thing that I would do, I would say, this time is a major difference, is the sports science."

He continued:

"So we have been using a lot of knowledge in terms of sports science to just make my body stronger in order to get ready for Superlek."

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.