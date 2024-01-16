WATCH: Kwon Won Il busts Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg wide open in bloody TKO win at ONE Fight Night 18

The featherweight match between third-ranked Kwon Won Il and Mongolian powerhouse Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18 has validated the former’s place at the upper echelon of the rankings.

He outclassed Zoltsetseg by scoring a second-round TKO finish via elbow strikes, which opened a massive cut to his face inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This winning moment was posted by ONE Championship on its Instagram account recently, where the promotion wrote:

“FIRE elbows 🔥Does Kwon Won Il deserve a shot at Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight MMA World Title? @wonil_kwon⁠ @fabricioandrade1”

The 28-year-old South Korean collected his ninth victory and maintained his 100% finish rate in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Kwon also displayed an outstanding performance by showing his improved grappling game.

He was able to win the majority of the striking exchanges throughout the fight and secure multiple takedowns against the Zorky MMA representative. Through these takedowns, the P-Boy MMA-affiliated athlete worked his way into submission attempts and eventually the ground-and-pound conclusion.

Kwon Won Il calls for a rematch with Fabricio Andrade after victory against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg

In the aftermath of his third straight victory, Kwon has called out reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for a rematch, but this time for the 26-pound golden belt.

‘Pretty Boy’ believes that he has earned that shot after finishing his last three opponents, Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and Zoltsetseg, all via TKO.

Kwon previously suffered a first-round knockout loss from ‘Wonder Boy’ during their first meeting in June 2022 at ONE 158. Since that setback, he hasn’t tasted defeat and is hungry to get another crack against the 26-year-old Brazilian world champion.

