Watch: Kwon Won Il's devastating body shot on Kevin Belingon

Kwon Won Il will face Brazilian fighter Fabricio Andrade at ONE 158 on June 3. Both of these fighters are on knockout win streaks and are looking to put themselves in title contention with a win.

In his last bout, Kwon Won Il of South Korea added to his impressive knockout winning streak when he finished Kevin Belingon with a liver punch in round 2. ONE Championship shared this fight, and you can enjoy it below.

Won Il packs serious power in his strikes. The Bantamweight fighter has won nine out of his eleven victories by way of KO/TKO. His last two bouts with both with body strikes.

At ONE 158 he will meet Fabricio Andrade, of Brazil. Both fighters are looking to put their names to challenge for John Lineker's world title, as both are currently ranked in the top five. Both fighters are also riding knockout win streaks, and will be looking to extend these streaks on June 3.

Regarding his opponent, Kwon Won Il said on Instagram:

"You talk too much and even called me a Korean Chicken. You show no respect. Let me show you how good this Korean Chicken is. I’ll punch that big mouth of yours for all 3 rounds. You will respect me after. See you."

Kwon Won Il making his case for the title

On Instagram, Kwon Won Il has been loudly making his case for the title. He is ranked number two in the weight class after his last three finishes in the ONE bantamweight division. These wins were also all won via knockout.

Now, he explains that he deserves a title shot against John Lineker. On Instagram, he said:

"Hey [John Lineker] , it’s been 4 years since I first entered [ONE Championship]. Everybody said that I won’t survive here and I was an underdog in all my fights. And I’m the Number 2 Ranked Bantamweight now... Fabricio Andrade needs more record. Both of the are lower ranked than me also. I won total of 6 fights in ONE and all of them were by KO."

He added:

"I know you’re a great fighter and I respect you a lot. But I always overcame all the obstacles that seemed impossible to others. I learned that martial arts is all about challenging someone who’s considered better than me and winning it. I know our fight will be full of fireworks and everybody will be excited about it. A lot of fighters are afraid of you but I’m not and I know that I can beat you."

Brazilian fighter Fabricio Andrade was understandably upset about the snub and being overlooked. He responded in the comments, saying:

"“Fabricio needs more record” wtf. Mate you got submitted by @shokohsato in the first round and you think you can say my name ? Haha you just got a real problem, let’s fight and I will show you how a real striker fight."

The two, Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade, called each other out and agreed to to fight. Bantamweight may be the best division in MMA, and these two top five knockout strikers will meet in the ONE circle on June 3 at ONE 158.

