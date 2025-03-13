WATCH: Legends Takeru Segawa, Shinya Aoki headline all-Japan highlight reel ahead of blockbuster ONE 172 card in Saitama

ONE Championship is set to hold its fifth card in Japan on March 23 with ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang taking place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. On the 14-fight card, 12 Japanese fighters are raring to hoist their country's flag and make their countrymen proud.

In anticipation of their impending return to the Land of the Rising Sun, the world's largest martial arts promotion produced an all-Japanese highlight reel led by homegrown legends Takeru Segawa and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

Watch the entire video below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

As evidenced by the event's official name, Takeru will have the honor of closing out the show when he steps into the circle with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Meanwhile, Aoki will compete in the sixth bout of the night against Filipino rival-turned-friend and fellow former ONE lightweight MMA king Eduard Folayang. This will be the fourth time they have fought, with 'Tobikan Judan' holding a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head series.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Eduard Folayang hopes fans will enjoy his fourth chapter with Shinya Aoki at ONE 172

Eduard Folayang has always placed great importance in entertaining fans with his fights, and he hopes that his fourth encounter with Shinya Aoki at ONE 172 will live up to their expectations.

The Lions Nation MMA founder said as much in a recent conversation with The MMA Superfan:

"I just want it to be memorable for everyone, especially if I even the score to 2-2. But more than that, if we are able to show our best and we are able to entertain everyone watching, because that's our job. That's how I want fans to remember this by."

Watch the entire interview below:

