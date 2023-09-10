WATCH: Liam Harrison demonstrates how he throws his crushing leg kicks

If you’re going to learn how to throw leg kicks, you should learn from the best. In the latest instructional video Liam Harrison shared this week, he demonstrates how to throw leg kicks properly and effectively in a competitive environment.

Walking us through the technique, the Muay Thai veteran has also shown throwback clips of himself digging at the legs of his competitors to demonstrate its potency.

Before you watch the clip, check out what the fans have said on Instagram about Harrison’s easy-to-follow technique below:

Liam Harrison is indeed a gift that keeps on giving. His wide range of experience and passion for “The Art of Eight Limbs” is exemplified in his teachings as well as in his fighting career. That’s one major reason why fans are waiting for the return of the ‘Hitman’ with great anticipation.

It’s been a little more than a year since Harrison last fought. A serious knee injury that required surgery, has kept him sidelined for most of the new year. But as Harrison detailed in his Instagram stories a few months ago, he’s nearly ready to get back into another fight camp.

The next possible opponent for the UK veteran could be a rematch against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Running it back again would give Harrison a chance to redeem himself after falling to Nong-O via a leg kick KO in the first round.

However, having one fight before meeting Nong-O again would be the best thing for Harrison as he’s coming back from a bad injury.

Stay updated with Sportskeeda MMA for all future announcements of Liam Harrison’s next bout.