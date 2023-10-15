WATCH: Liam Harrison looks back at his leg kick duels with Muay Thai world champ Manachai

Liam Harrison reflected on his throwback sparring sessions with former Muay Thai world champion Manachai.

Over the past 25 years, Harrison has evolved into a legendary Muay Thai fighter who has held multiple world titles in various promotions. Along the way, ‘Hitman’ has worked with plenty of world-class fighters, including Manachai, whom he used to train with frequently.

Harrison recently shared a throwback video on Instagram of him exchanging leg kicks with Manachai. The social media post was captioned:

“Used to enjoy sparring manachai …was a time when everyone was saying me and him were the 2 best leg kickers so all we ended up doing was booting each others legs to bits to try prove who was best 🤣 #yokkao #muaythaisparring #legkick #combatsports #muaythai”

The comment section was filled with positive messages, including the following people:

“Now this is called proper sparing ❤️”

“Lol watching has me thinking, I don’t kick enough 😂”

“Evenly matched savagery 🔥🔥”

“So sick watching your work. Simply the best! 🔥”

“Y’all both know you’re hitting the sweet spot when the blocks starts to come up!😂👌🏾🔥💫”

“That triple at the end, oowee 🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comments

Liam Harrison started his ONE Championship run in the featherweight division, where he lost back-to-back fights before moving down to bantamweight. Turns out the Leeds native made the right decision, as he secured two first-round knockouts to earn a world title shot.

In August 2022, Harrison came up short in his fight against then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, losing by a first-round TKO due to leg kicks. ‘Hitman’ later found out he needed knee surgery because of the damage caused by Nong-O.

Liam Harrison overcame the lengthy recovery process, and he’s back in training. The 38-year-old plans to go on another run for the title once he returns to the Circle.