FREE FULL FIGHT: Liam Harrison’s insane single-round comeback win over Muangthai

ONE Championship re-posted the legendary Muay Thai fight between Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

In January 2020, Harrison fought at bantamweight for the first time under the ONE banner after going 0-2 at featherweight. ‘Hitman’ began his fresh start with a first-round knockout against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud.

The Leeds native wouldn’t return to action until April 2022, when he was matched up against Muangthai. The fight didn’t start as planned for Harrison, as he was quickly knocked down twice. Despite being one knockdown away from losing, ‘Hitman’ maintained his aggressive fighting style and turned things around.

At 2:19 in the fight, Harrison knocked down Muangthai for a third consecutive time to secure the biggest comeback win in promotional history. ONE recently re-shared the entire fight on YouTube with the caption:

“Relive the wild bantamweight Muay Thai brawl between British legend Liam Harrison and Thai superstar Muangthai in 2022!”

Liam Harrison’s win against Muangthai led to a bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022. Unfortunately for Harrison, Nong-O wouldn’t be denied that night, leading a first-round TKO win due to devastating leg kicks.

Nong-O’s leg kicks did severe damage to Harrison’s legs. ‘Hitman’ underestimated the severity of his injury before finding out he needed surgery to repair his knee. Since then, the 38-year-old endured a brutal recovery process to ensure he could fight again.

Liam Harrison planned to return by the end of 2023, but it’s unclear if that will happen. Once he does fight again, Harrison is expected to fight a top contender in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.