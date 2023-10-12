“Rodtang vs. Liam catchweight would be fire” - Fans drum up dream scenarios for Liam Harrison’s impending return

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai superstar, Liam Harrison, is fast approaching his long-awaited return to action after knee surgery last year. Fans, fighters, and pundits are all clamoring for an ideal opponent for 'The Hitman' upon his return.

ONE Championship posted a video on Instagram together with a question for the fans:

"'Hitman' hits the GAS 💨 Who's next for Liam Harrison? 🤔 @liambadco."

Fans jumped on the comments section to say their take on Liam Harrison's next opponent:

Comments on the Instagram post

@m_sheik87 suggested a divisional stalwart welcome the fighting Brit to the Circle:

"Felipe Lobo would be a good match up."

@shmulei9 suggested a former world champion:

"Alaverdi vs Liam 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@vittorio.doria and @mawino009 may have suggested a dream fight we never knew we needed:

"Rodtang vs Liam catchweight would be🔥"

Last year, Harrison lost his bout to then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. The Thai former world champion blasted 'The Hitman' with one debilitating leg kick that immediately incapacitated him.

Liam Harrison underwent surgery following the bout instead of taking on more fights. If we may make another suggestion, perhaps a rematch with Nong-O would paint a good story. Nong-O lost his belt to Jonathan Haggerty and may need a tune-up fight to get back into world title contention. As for Harrison, he'll have a chance at redeeming himself.

It looked like he was eager to right his wrongs since going under the knife. As early as a few days after his surgery, Harrison was already seen working out in the gym while his leg was still inside a cast.

As seen in the video posted by ONE Championship, Harrison is primed to start another fight camp. After over a year since losing to Nong-O, 'The Hitman' is ready to get back on his hit list.