WATCH: Listen to the sound of Marat Grigorian’s clinical precision in epic display against Andy Souwer

Belgian featherweight kickboxing star Marat Grigorian is headed for a sixth bout with Thai rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165 on Jan. 28. Inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, the two highly-ranked kickboxers will lock horns once again to settle the score and advance to the upper echelon of their division.

With already a sixth bout between them, saying that Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai are familiar foes would be a gross understatement. They probably already know how each other breathes at this point.

Still, with so many bouts already booked for them to fight, this can only mean that the two mesh well together with a near certainty of a great fight. If you want to have an idea of how exciting Grigorian can be, just watch - and listen - to this insane clip of him bludgeoning Andy Souwer in 2021:

You can hear from both the blows he can absorb and dish out, you can tell Grigorian is a must-see TV every time he laces up his gloves.

Marat Grigorian dominates Andy Souwer in his lone performance of 2021

2021 wasn't so much of an active year for Marat Grigorian but boy did he make the most of his lone performance of that year. Against the aforementioned Andy Souwer, Grigorian unleashed an unbelievable three-round assault that won him the ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Nonstop action immediately started with Grigorian’s forward pressure knocking the Dutchman down with a perfect left hand to the head.

Souwer would beat the 10-count, but while he had his good moments, the powerful Grigorian was way too much to handle as he eventually bowed to the Armenian’s relentless assault in the second round.

Another interesting bit was the bout would turn out to be the final dance in Souwer’s long career, as he announced his retirement inside the Circle shortly after.

Catch Marat Grigorian face Sitthichai at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which will air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.