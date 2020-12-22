Watch: Logan Paul in disbelief at brother Jake's call-out of Conor McGregor

Jake Paul's elder brother, Logan Paul, is in disbelief at the former's call-out of McGregor.

The elder Paul brother claimed that it is a dumb move on his brother's part to challenge the former two-division UFC champion.

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been busy trying to bag himself a money-fight against UFC's poster boy, Conor McGregor. Jake has been doing everything he possibly can to draw a reaction out of the Irishman.

His antics have ranged from making derogatory personal jibes at McGregor's wife to drive-by water balloon attacks on McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis.

In a recent call-out video that Jake Paul posted on Twitter, he urged McGregor to take the fight against him and even branded him a coward. Jake further made derogatory remarks about Conor McGregor's long-time partner Dee Devlin.

Logan Paul claims that his brother Jake made a huge mistake by calling out Conor McGregor

Logan Paul, who is 0-1 as a professional boxer, is scheduled to take on arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather, in an exhibition bout on February 20, 2021.

Although Logan is himself going against all odds and challenging a 50-0 boxer, he believes his brother made a huge mistake by calling out one of the most highly-rated knockout artists in UFC history.

On his podcast, Logan Paul reacted to Jake's call-out of Conor McGregor and explained why he thinks this might not end well for his brother.

"This concerns me. I don't think Conor McGregor's the one [Jake should be fighting]. I know it's a bit strange coming from me because I'm fighting Floyd Mayweather. I understand Floyd beat Conor but he's older and hasn't boxed in a while. Conor's active, he is a southpaw, he's bigger than Floyd Mayweather”

Logan Paul further hailed Conor McGregor's famed striking skills by referring to him as a precision striker and claimed that Jake doesn't really stand a chance of beating the knockout artist who lost to Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

Conor McGregor is currently scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a crucial Lightweight encounter at UFC 257 on January 23. With Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly retired, the matchup's outcome could have massive implications in the title picture in the 155lbs division.