WATCH: Luke Rockhold puts a playful RNC on Mike Perry at animated BKFC face-off

Luke Rockhold is set to make his Bare Knuckle FC debut this weekend against Mike Perry in the main event of BKFC 41. The card hosts a number of former UFC fighters, including Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez, who will face off in the co-main event.

Rockhold and Perry, two unique characters in the world of MMA, were involved in a lively face-off following yesterday's official pre-fight press conference.

The pair never came too close to blows, but were consistently feinting punches and hand-fighting. Following the face-off's conclusion, 'Platinum' turned around to exit the stage, giving Rockhold his back. Rockhold then wrapped a playful rear-naked choke around Perry's neck, which caused BKFC officials some obvious concern.

Watch the video below:

Mike Perry has found success in his first two outings in BKFC since signing for the promotion in 2022. 'Platinum' is coming off of a high-profile win over Bellator MMA welterweight Michael 'Venom' Page at BKFC 27, and Rockhold should not underestimate him.

Luke Rockhold will make his return to combat sports for the first time since announcing his retirement at UFC 278. His work with former professional boxer and current MMA coach Jason Parillo should mean the former UFC champion is fully prepared for his boxing debut, in what should be a fiery clash.

Mike Perry speaks on Luke Rockhold putting him in a RNC at the BKFC face-off

Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry will do battle in the main event of BKFC 41 this weekend.

The pair were involved in a lively face-off at yesterday's media day, and 'Platinum' has now shared his thoughts on Rockhold's actions. Perry was interviewed by Oscar Willis of TheMacLife, who commended Perry on his ability to remain calm in the moment. 'Platinum' said the following:

"I got out of [the choke] so easily. It was easy to get out of and I put myself right in the position I want to be in on Saturday night - head in his chest. The next step was just me going full-out punching. That's why it didn't escalate, because I'm better than that..."

Mike Perry continued by saying:

"I was just messing with [Luke Rockhold] easy. I was just grabbing his hand, like I have some reach too. He didn't really step to try go any further. He's f***ed up in the head bro! He knew I wouldn't let him get close, and when I turned away from him he wasn't thinking about boxing anymore and he goes right to grappling. Maybe after I knock out Luke in bareknuckle boxing I got to go fight him in MMA."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes