Watch: Martin Nguyen starches Koyomi Matsushima to retain featherweight world title

Martin Nguyen is one of the most exciting fighters competing in ONE Championship. 'The Situ-Asian' made history as the first two-division titleholder in the organization.

The former featherweight king had one of the finest performances of his professional career when he faced Koyomi Matsushima in 2019. Ultimately, the Vietnamese-Australian walked away with a TKO victory to keep hold of his belt.

ONE has now made this championship fight public on its YouTube Channel. The description reads:

"Before former featherweight king Martin Nguyen returns to action at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, relive 'The Situ-Asian's' knockout display against Japanese veteran Koyomi Matsushima in 2019!"

Catch the full fight below:

Early on, Matsushima was working to find openings against Nguyen, with many stance switches. The Japanese-born fighter secured a takedown and 'The Situ-Asian' landed a series of elbows off of his back. The two fighters traded shots on the feet for the remainder of the round, with 'Moushigo' attempting takedowns.

In round two, Nguyen expertly defended takedowns from his opponent. After one stuffed level change, Matsushima flopped onto his back, Nguyen jumped into his guard and began landing ground-and-pound. Later on, 'The Situ-Asian' forced his opponent back into the corner with a series of strikes and rocked him with power in his fists.

With just seconds left in round two, the Vietnamese-Australian fighter landed heavy strikes, which dropped his Japanese opponent. Officially, Martin Nguyen defended his title via TKO at 4:40 of the second round.

Martin Nguyen returns at ONE on Prime Video 2

Martin Nguyen's next fight will be at ONE on Prime Video 2, which will be broadcast live at US primetime on September 30. At the event, Nguyen will meet Russia's Ilya Freymanov.

The former featherweight king will be looking to move closer to recapturing his lost throne. The ONE featherweight championship is currently held by China's Tang Kai. On the prospect of facing Tang for ONE gold, Nguyen said in an interview with ONE:

“How would I fight against [Tang]? How I said Thanh Le should have fought. I’ll be a bit more patient. I’ll put the pressure on him for sure. If he wants to come forward, then I’ll tag him with my shots. But yeah, I’m a pressure type of fighter. I like to come forward. I like to bang, and sometimes, that might work against my favor."

The Vietnamese-Australian featherweight is in no rush to challenge for ONE gold. 'The Situ-Asian' is focused on his upcoming September 30 bout against the dangerous Freymanov.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard