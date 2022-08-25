“Definitely a fun fight to watch” - Martin Nguyen makes a surprising pick for Rodtang vs. Savvas Michael clash

Two of ONE Championship’s youngest and brightest stars, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael, will meet in a Muay Thai showdown in U.S. primetime when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Undefeated in ONE Muay Thai competition, ‘The Iron Man’ will look to continue his reign over the flyweight division against ‘The Baby Face Killer’ in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarter-final match-up.

As part of an absolutely stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card, it’s easy for certain fights to get lost in the shuffle.

One man on the ONE Championship roster believes this is the most interesting bout that will go down on August 26. Martin Nguyen, known by ONE fans as ‘The Situ-Asian’, shared his excitement for the upcoming Muay Thay showdown:

“This bout is the most interesting on fight night. Both young guns. Rodtang riding high accolades and Savvas is a silent killer. Definitely a fun fight to watch. It’s hard to bet against Rodtang, but if anyone can do it, it’s Savvas Michael.”

At 25 years old, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has established his dominance over the world of Muay Thai inside the circle. Two years his younger, Savvas Michael hopes to shock the combat sports world by handing ‘The Iron Man’ his first Muay Thai loss since joining the promotion in 2018.

Savvas Michael is happy to be the underdog against Rodtang Jitmuangnon

At 23, Savvas Michael has amassed an impressive record featuring 44 wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing competitions. While he’s had his ups and downs inside the circle, Michael is ready to seize his opportunity against the Muay Thai icon.

Speaking to ONE Championship about his role in the World Grand Prix, ‘The Baby Face Killer’ embraced the role of the underdog, saying that the pressure fueled him to work harder.

“Oh, I love [being the dark horse]. It’s my gas every morning. I’m working two times harder than everyone. I love being kept in the dark. I don’t care about the spotlight,” he said. “I like feeling this pressure. It’s what makes me perform even better. Honestly, I don’t even think about it. I’m just focused on trying to beat myself yesterday.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew