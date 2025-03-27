WATCH: Masaaki Noiri gets his spirit crushed watching close friend and teammate Takeru fall to Rodtang at ONE 172

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri pulled double duty at ONE 172 this past Sunday, March 23, as he worked the corner of fellow Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in his main event bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon right after his own high-stakes matchup.

Ad

In the co-main event, Noiri captured 26 pounds of interim gold by posting an impressive TKO of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the third round.

The 33-year-old hoped 'Natural Born Krusher' would have a similar result against the Thai great, but a knockdown 80 seconds into their bout shifted his mood in the wrong direction.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, Noiri and the other coaches of Team Vasileus can be seen guiding the gym's founder through the knockdown, but Takeru, unfortunately, was unable to respond to the count.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the video below:

Ad

The defeat put a damper on things for Japanese fighters competing at ONE 172, as they had logged eight wins in 10 fights prior to Takeru's flyweight kickboxing bout with Rodtang.

Despite the result, Takeru was given a lot of love by his compatriots inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. They cheered him on as he made his way to the locker room and later apologized to them during the ONE 172 post-event press conference.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri looking forward to battling Superbon for undisputed crown

With Masaaki Noiri having won the interim featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE 172, he now looks ahead to his impending unification bout with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

In an interview with My Navi News, the former two-division K-1 kickboxing king stated:

"I know this is just the interim belt, yes, it still means a lot. But I want the real one. This was a good way to get myself ready for the real one."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.