WATCH: Masaaki Noiri, Superlek, Regian Eersel headline some of the nastiest bone-breaking leg kicks in ONE Championship

World-class strikers such as ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel have one thing in common despite their differences in weight class: booming leg kicks.

In an Instagram post, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared eight of the most prolific leg kick-centric attacks in ONE history led by Noiri, 'The Kicking Machine', and Eersel.

Check out the compilation below:

At the top of the collection was Superlek's non-stop leg kicks against Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa last January 2024 that turned Takeru's left leg a different shade of purple well before the final bell rang. The Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate retained the gold via unanimous decision.

Eersel's moment in the compilation happened in October 2022, when he was embroiled in a leg kick-heavy battle with Sinsamut Klinmee en route to winning the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai crown by split decision.

ONE saved the best for last with Noiri's commitment to attacking Shakir Al-Tekreeti's lead right leg this past January. Barely five seconds into round two, the Team Vasileus star broke Al-Tekreeti's right leg with a single kick.

Buakaw heaps praise upon Masaaki Noiri for latest masterpiece

Masaaki Noiri's ascent to ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king came at the expense of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in March, and Buakaw Banchamek was mightily impressed with the 32-year-old's prowess.

While breaking down their battle in a YouTube video, the Muay Thai icon said:

"Noiri was just hammering that lead leg repeatedly. You can tell he was moving quicker, closing the distance better. He started cornering Tawanchai really well here in round two. Noiri knows he has nothing to lose. He's just attacking... tight guard and marching forward."

Watch the entire video below:

